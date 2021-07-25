Sun, 25 Jul 2021

COVID-19 infections rise to 264,527 in Myanmar

Xinhua
25 Jul 2021, 02:18 GMT+10

YANGON, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 infections rose to 264,527 in Myanmar after 5,657 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports on Saturday.

With 297 new deaths, the overall death toll was recorded at 6,756 on Saturday, the release said.

A total of 4,228 patients have been discharged from hospitals on Saturday, bringing the number of recoveries to 181,249 so far.

A new batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived in Myanmar's Yangon International Airport on Saturday night, state-run media reported.

