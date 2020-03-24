Tue, 24 Mar 2020

«Back to Home

Thailand Declares State of Emergency

Voice of America
24 Mar 2020, 23:05 GMT+10

Thailand's government announced plans Tuesday to declare a state of emergency, taking stricter measures to control the coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds of people in the Southeast Asian country.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced the decision in a brief televised address to the nation, saying the one-month state of emergency will go into effect Thursday.

The move will give the government enforcement powers not normally available to it, including implementing curfews, censoring the media, dispersing gatherings and allowing deployment of military forces for enforcement.

Prayuth urged the public to remain calm and warned people against the improper use of social media and hoarding, saying there would now be stricter enforcement against violators.

Thailand also Tuesday confirmed 106 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 827. Four of the new cases were medical staff. Three deaths were reported, bringing the country's total to four.

Prayuth's government had been criticized for failing to take strong action to fight the coronavirus even as the daily increases in cases jumped from single digits in February into the hundreds in the past week.

More Myanmar News

Access More
Syrian refugees aid vulnerable Swiss amid COVID-19 outbreak

Myanmar News.Net

Thai Activists Protest New Xayaburi Dam on the Mekong

Myanmar News.Net

Lawsuit- Aung San Suu Kyi 'committed crimes' against Rohingya - News

General

Over 1,000 Myanmar labourers crowd Tak bus station

The Nation

Why The Rohingya Can't Return

Huffington Post

Suu Kyi's Silence- Why Myanmar's Leader Is Ignoring The Rohingya Genocide

Huffington Post

Reuters Reporters Charged With Violating Myanmar's Colonial-Era Secrets Act

Huffington Post

Amnesty Strips Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Of Human Rights Award

Huffington Post

Myanmar Court Rejects Imprisoned Reuters Journalists' Final Appeals

Huffington Post

Trumpu2019s Travel Ban Expanded

Huffington Post

Florida captain catches Burmese python in Naples Bay

General

Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes

Myanmar News.Net

Ireland-Bangladesh series' postponed due to coronavirus

Myanmar News.Net

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi says genocide claims against Myanmar are 'misleading'

General

Nobel Laureates Tell Myanmar's Civil Leader- 'Wake Up Or Face Prosecution'

Huffington Post

Myanmar Groups Say Facebook Has 'Inherent Flaws,' Helped Spread Hate Speech

Huffington Post

Dems, Trump Admin Find Common Ground- Helping Victims Of Myanmar's Genocide

Huffington Post

Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Defends Court's Decision To Jail Reuters Journalists

Huffington Post

Myanmar Debates Womenu2019s Rights Amid Evidence Of Pervasive Sexual And Domestic Violence

Huffington Post

Meet The Miss Universe Pageant's First Openly Gay Contestant

Huffington Post

How Do You Catch A Burmese Python? A Hunter Shows Us How u2013 NBC 6 South Florida

General

Sign up for Myanmar News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

All Myanmar News Headlines

Thailand Declares State of Emergency

Myanmar News.Net

Corona timeline shows why virus could have been contained initially

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar Declares The Arakan Army an 'Unlawful Organization'

Myanmar News.Net

Free Pop-up Vision Clinic Gives Hope in Bangladesh District

Myanmar News.Net

Jeje Lalpekhlua conveys 'big salute to medical staff'

Myanmar News.Net

Syrian refugees aid vulnerable Swiss amid COVID-19 outbreak

Myanmar News.Net

Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes

Myanmar News.Net

Thai Activists Protest New Xayaburi Dam on the Mekong

Myanmar News.Net

Ireland-Bangladesh series' postponed due to coronavirus

Myanmar News.Net

Lawsuit- Aung San Suu Kyi 'committed crimes' against Rohingya - News

General

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi says genocide claims against Myanmar are 'misleading'

General

Over 1,000 Myanmar labourers crowd Tak bus station

The Nation

Nobel Laureates Tell Myanmar's Civil Leader- 'Wake Up Or Face Prosecution'

Huffington Post

Why The Rohingya Can't Return

Huffington Post

Myanmar Groups Say Facebook Has 'Inherent Flaws,' Helped Spread Hate Speech

Huffington Post

Suu Kyi's Silence- Why Myanmar's Leader Is Ignoring The Rohingya Genocide

Huffington Post

Dems, Trump Admin Find Common Ground- Helping Victims Of Myanmar's Genocide

Huffington Post

Reuters Reporters Charged With Violating Myanmar's Colonial-Era Secrets Act

Huffington Post

Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Defends Court's Decision To Jail Reuters Journalists

Huffington Post

Amnesty Strips Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Of Human Rights Award

Huffington Post

Myanmar Debates Womenu2019s Rights Amid Evidence Of Pervasive Sexual And Domestic Violence

Huffington Post

Myanmar Court Rejects Imprisoned Reuters Journalists' Final Appeals

Huffington Post

Meet The Miss Universe Pageant's First Openly Gay Contestant

Huffington Post

Trumpu2019s Travel Ban Expanded

Huffington Post

How Do You Catch A Burmese Python? A Hunter Shows Us How u2013 NBC 6 South Florida

General

Florida captain catches Burmese python in Naples Bay

General

Fossils in Burmese amber offer an exquisite view of dinosaur timesu2014and an ethical minefield

General

Australian diplomat meets with Burmese u2018genocideu2019 general

General

US sanctions Burmese military leaders for 'serious' human rights abuse'

General

The worldu2019s biggest Burmese python is this manu2019s pet snake

General

Southeast Asia News

Thailand Declares State of Emergency

Myanmar News.Net

Equities close on hopes of economic package, Nifty IT up 6%

Myanmar News.Net

COVID-19 a global economic tsunami: Moody's

Myanmar News.Net

Corona timeline shows why virus could have been contained initially

Myanmar News.Net

Activist rebukes Pak for shifting coronavirus positive cases to PoK

Myanmar News.Net

Trump condemns 'nasty language' used against Asian Americans

Myanmar News.Net

Access More

New Releases

Myanmar News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Russia sends eight teams of virologists to Italy to battle Covid-19

Myanmar News.Net

Covid-19: Global pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief

Myanmar News.Net

Olympic Games likely to be held over to 2021

Myanmar News.Net

Australia's PM struggling amidst worst crisis in decades

Myanmar News.Net

Trump refuses to take responsibility for U.S. response to Covid-19

Myanmar News.Net

Italians comprise more than one third of global Covid-19 deaths

Myanmar News.Net

Covid-19: Italy halts production of non-essential goods and services

Myanmar News.Net

Australia faces sweeping changes as urgency over Covid-19 intensifies

Myanmar News.Net

Pandemic is another one of those golden evolutionary opportunities

Myanmar News.Net

The more one looks at the Pell case, the shakier it looks

Myanmar News.Net

Access More
Myanmar News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2020 Myanmar News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.