Tue, 24 Mar 2020

Jeje Lalpekhlua conveys 'big salute to medical staff'

ANI
23 Mar 2020, 19:56 GMT+10

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Indian forward football player Jeje Lalpekhlua has conveyed 'a big salute' to medical staff and all others who are putting in their 'best efforts' amidst the crisis caused by Covid-19.

Coronavirus has affected more than three lakh people and killed 13 thousand odd lives around the world.

"A big salute to the medical staff and all others who are putting in their best efforts around the world. Without them the crisis would have been much worse," Jeje said in a statement.

"Given the current situation which we're in it's advisable for everyone to stay at home. We need to get back to normal life soon. I feel that if we self-quarantine ourselves normalcy will return faster," he added.

The outbreak of Covid19 coronavirus has played spoilsport all over with cancellation of all of the FIFA World Cup Friendlies Qatar 2022.

India's matches with Qatar (was slated for March 26) and other ones against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in June have also been postponed.

"I was really looking forward to the camp in Bhubaneswar. The postponement has come as a big setback. But there's no room to complain and I fully stand by the decision taken," he further stated.

Jeje who has been on rehab since May 2019 informed that he is dying back to get back to action.

"I had a knee injury last season and had surgery in May. My rehab has been complete. I can realise that I'm reaching an optimum fitness level gradually," he said.

"Initially I started my rehab in Chennai. Then I went abroad for and the sessions were excellent. The doctor was really helpful and the physio did individual sessions every day. Sometimes, we had two sessions in a day which helped me recover faster," he informed.

"Since I am in Mizoram now I am continuing individual sessions in consultation with the doctor and physios. I am working hard on my fitness now," he added. (ANI)

Myanmar News.Net
