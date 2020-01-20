Mon, 20 Jan 2020

South Korea confims first case of coronavirus

ANI
20 Jan 2020, 17:18 GMT+10

Seoul [South Korea], Jan 20 (ANI): South Korea on Monday confirmed the first case of mysterious coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a Chinese woman suffered a fever and respiratory problems upon arrival at Incheon international airport from China's Wuhan city on January 19, Sputnik reported.

The woman is currently in quarantine and receiving treatment.

The first case of this disease was reported in Wuhan in early January. Those infected reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases.

Meanwhile, China has reported the third death from coronavirus and nearly 140 new cases as the disease caused by a mysterious virus spread in other parts of the country.

Health authorities in Beijing confirmed two more cases of the virus on Monday, while Guangdong authorities reported one case of coronavirus. This indicates that the virus has spread domestically beyond the central city of Wuhan.

Additionally, two cases have been reported one each in Thailand and Japan. (ANI)

