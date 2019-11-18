Mon, 18 Nov 2019

«Back to Home

ICC suspects crimes against humanity on Myanmar-Bangladesh border

UN news
18 Nov 2019, 16:18 GMT+10

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have authorized an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity, namely deportation, which have forced between 600,000 and one million Rohingya refugees out of Myanmar, into neighboring Bangladesh since 2016.

The pre-trial judges "accepted that there exists a reasonable basis to believe widespread and/or systematic acts of violence may have been committed that could qualify as crimes against humanity of deportation across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border" the Court said in a press statement, in addition to "persecution on grounds of ethnicity and/or religion against the Rohingya population."

After a reported military-led crackdown, widespread killings, rape and village burnings, nearly three-quarters of a million Rohingya fled Myanmar's Rakhine state in August 2017 to settle in crowded refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh.

This is the second strike against the alleged crimes this week, as the tribunal's decision follows a Monday submission by Gambia to the UN's principal judicial organ, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Myanmar of "mass murder, rape, and genocidal acts" which violate its obligations under the Genocide Convention, in addition to destruction of villages, arbitrary detention, and torture.

As a member to the Genocide prevention treaty, Gambia "refused to stay silent", and as a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the small African nation has taken legal action to assist the persecuted majority-Muslim Rohingya, with support by other Muslim countries.

While the UN's ICJ, known as the 'World Court', settles disputes submitted by States on a range of matters, the ICC is the world's only permanent criminal tribunal with a mandate to investigate and prosecute individuals who participate in international atrocity crimes, including genocide and crimes against humanity.

In July, the ICC's top Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, requested an investigation be open into the alleged crimes committed since October of 2016, concerning Myanmar and Bangladesh.

At that time, her Office's preliminary examination found "a reasonable basis" to believe that at least 700,00 Rohingya were deported from Myanmar to Bangladesh "through a range of coercive acts causing suffering and serious injury."

Under the Rome Statute that created the ICC, which highlights crimes against humanity as one of its four crucial international crimes, the top Prosecutor concluded sufficient legal conditions had been met to open an investigation.

While Myanmar is not a State party to the treaty, Bangladesh ratified the Statute in 2010, meaning authorization to investigate does not extend to all crimes potentially committed in Myanmar, but will focus on violations committed in part on Bangladeshi territory, the ICC said in July.

'Only justice and accountability' can stop the violence

Judges forming the pre-trial chamber, Judge Olga Herrera Carbuccia, Judge Robert Fremr, and Judge Geofreey Henderson received views on this request by or on behalf of hundreds of thousands of alleged victims.

According to the ICC Registry, victims insist they want an investigation by the Court, and many "believe that only justice and accountability can ensure that the perceived circle of violence and abuse comes to an end."

"Noting the scale of the alleged crimes and the number of victims allegedly involved, the Chamber considered that the situation clearly reaches the gravity threshold," the Court said.

The pre-trial Chamber in addition authorized the commencement of the investigation in relation to any crime, including future crime, so long as it is within the jurisdiction of the Court, and is allegedly committed at least in part in the Rome Statute State Party, Bangladesh, or any other territory accepting the jurisdiction.

The alleged crime must also be sufficiently linked to the present situation, and must have been committed on or after the date of the Statute's entry into force for Bangladesh or the relevant State Party.

Judges from the ICC have given the greenlight for prosecutors to commence collection of necessary evidence, which could result in the judge's issuance of summonses to appear in court or warrants of arrest. Parties to the Statute have a legal obligation to cooperate fully with the ICC, nonmembers invited to cooperate may decide to do so voluntarily.

(Photo credit: National Geographic Education Blog).

More Myanmar News

Access More
Pujara can't keep his eyes away from pink ball

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh hope to draw Indian players to T20 tournament

Myanmar News.Net

Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji arrives in India

Myanmar News.Net

'Hunger' drives India to feast at top of Test table

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar Rejects International Court's Jurisdiction

Myanmar News.Net

Indore Test: Vikram, Bharat, Mominul meet specially-abled students

Myanmar News.Net

We did not bat well in the match: Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque

Myanmar News.Net

1st Test: India defeat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs

Myanmar News.Net

Police Detain Eight Would-be Protesters in Lao Capital Vientiane

Myanmar News.Net

Here's where you can watch the Miss World pageant

Myanmar News.Net

Agarwal hits double ton as India seize control of Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

We are physically very fit for Oman clash, says Igor Stimac

Myanmar News.Net

Mohammed Shami breaks into top 10, attains career-best Test ranking

Myanmar News.Net

All you need to know about day-night Tests!

Myanmar News.Net

Battered Bangladesh must learn from India demolition, says captain

Myanmar News.Net

Virat Kohli meets special fan after emphatic win over Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Kohli lauds 'clinical' India after crushing Test win over Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

India crush Bangladesh inside 3 days

Myanmar News.Net

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji to visit India from Nov 17

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh Rescues 122 Malaysia-bound Rohingya

Myanmar News.Net

Red-hot Agarwal delighted to cash in on strong form

Myanmar News.Net

Sign up for Myanmar News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

All Myanmar News Headlines

ICC suspects crimes against humanity on Myanmar-Bangladesh border

Myanmar News.Net

Maybe I could bowl like Shami: Abu Jayed

Myanmar News.Net

Centre to hold high-level meeting on air pollution today

Myanmar News.Net

Nepal hosts Tripitaka chanting ceremony

Myanmar News.Net

Pope's Asian Agenda: Atomic Bombs, Martyrs, Family Reunion

Myanmar News.Net

Pujara can't keep his eyes away from pink ball

Myanmar News.Net

We are physically very fit for Oman clash, says Igor Stimac

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh hope to draw Indian players to T20 tournament

Myanmar News.Net

Mohammed Shami breaks into top 10, attains career-best Test ranking

Myanmar News.Net

Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji arrives in India

Myanmar News.Net

All you need to know about day-night Tests!

Myanmar News.Net

'Hunger' drives India to feast at top of Test table

Myanmar News.Net

Battered Bangladesh must learn from India demolition, says captain

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar Rejects International Court's Jurisdiction

Myanmar News.Net

Virat Kohli meets special fan after emphatic win over Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Indore Test: Vikram, Bharat, Mominul meet specially-abled students

Myanmar News.Net

Kohli lauds 'clinical' India after crushing Test win over Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

We did not bat well in the match: Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque

Myanmar News.Net

India crush Bangladesh inside 3 days

Myanmar News.Net

1st Test: India defeat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs

Myanmar News.Net

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji to visit India from Nov 17

Myanmar News.Net

Police Detain Eight Would-be Protesters in Lao Capital Vientiane

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh Rescues 122 Malaysia-bound Rohingya

Myanmar News.Net

Here's where you can watch the Miss World pageant

Myanmar News.Net

Red-hot Agarwal delighted to cash in on strong form

Myanmar News.Net

Agarwal hits double ton as India seize control of Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Mohammed Shami caps seamers' show as India win big

Myanmar News.Net

Laos: Democracy Activists Arrested

Myanmar News.Net

Iran Wins Junior World Kabaddi Championship Title

Myanmar News.Net

Cricket fraternity lauds India's emphatic win over Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Southeast Asia News

ICC suspects crimes against humanity on Myanmar-Bangladesh border

Myanmar News.Net

Peter Siddle looks to domestic games for Test return

Myanmar News.Net

RCWC-7 kicks off Children's Month celeb in November

Myanmar News.Net

Chat bots, James Dean ... can the digital dead rest in peace?

Myanmar News.Net

Maybe I could bowl like Shami: Abu Jayed

Myanmar News.Net

Paul Keating attacks media for 'pious belchings' over China

Myanmar News.Net

Access More

New Releases

Myanmar News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

ICC suspects crimes against humanity on Myanmar-Bangladesh border

Myanmar News.Net

Detah toll in Sryrian car bombing rises

Myanmar News.Net

Rich people said to be benefitting from Trump tax law for poor

Myanmar News.Net

United Nations acts on Bolivian crisis

Myanmar News.Net

Bleak outlook for Hong Kong as economy goes into recession

Myanmar News.Net

Garrett suspended without pay indefinitely, clubs cop $250,000 fines

Myanmar News.Net

Schoolboy, 14, and girl, 16, killed in Californian mass shooting

Myanmar News.Net

Rape victim threatened by gun, UAE court told

Myanmar News.Net

Report: White people earning much more than blacks in South Africa

Myanmar News.Net

RCWC-7 kicks off Children's Month celeb in November

Myanmar News.Net

Access More
Myanmar News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2019 Myanmar News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.