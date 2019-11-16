Sat, 16 Nov 2019

«Back to Home

Myanmar rejects ICC probe into war crimes against Rohingya

ANI
16 Nov 2019, 14:55 GMT+10

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], Nov 16 (ANI): Myanmar has rejected an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into alleged crimes against the Rohingya, as the country faces mounting international pressure over its treatment of the minority ethnic group.

The Hague-based court on Thursday approved a full probe into Myanmar's 2017 military crackdown against the majority-Muslim community, Al Jazeera reported.

"The investigation over Myanmar by the ICC is not in accordance with international law," government spokesman Zaw Htay was quoted as saying at a news conference on Friday.

Zaw Htay repeated that Myanmar's own committees would investigate any abuses and ensure accountability if needed.

A brutal army campaign in August 2017 forced more than 740,000 Rohingya to flee Myanmar's Rakhine State, most seeking refuge in overcrowded camps across the border in Bangladesh.

During its crackdown, which was launched in response to attacks by an armed group, the military carried out mass killings and gang rapes with "genocidal intent", the United Nations had said in a report.

Even though the country has not signed up to the court, the ICC ruled last year it has jurisdiction over crimes against the Rohingya because Bangladesh, where they are now refugees, is a member of the organisation.

The ICC decision came after The Gambia, in West Africa, on Monday launched a separate case at the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Gambia, acting on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), accused Myanmar of genocide. The first hearings of the case are scheduled to take place in December.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was among several top Myanmar officials named in a case filed in Argentina on Wednesday for crimes against Rohingya. This is the first time when the Nobel peace laureate has been targeted in legal action over the issue. (ANI)

More Myanmar News

Access More
Red-hot Agarwal delighted to cash in on strong form

Myanmar News.Net

Wicket was easy to bat on day two, says Mayank Agarwal

Myanmar News.Net

Mayank Agarwal scores second double ton in Test

Myanmar News.Net

Mayank Agarwal scores his third Test century

Myanmar News.Net

Cricketers' mental health thrown into the spotlight

Myanmar News.Net

Mominul takes blame for Bangladesh's 150 in 1st India Test

Myanmar News.Net

Indore Test: India bundle out Bangladesh on 150, trailing by 64 runs

Myanmar News.Net

Cambodia to Free More Than 70 Opposition Activists on Bail

Myanmar News.Net

Shakib's absence like losing 2 players - Bangladesh captain

Myanmar News.Net

2020 Honda City will be bigger - To get 33% more mileage

Myanmar News.Net

Iran Wins Junior World Kabaddi Championship Title

Myanmar News.Net

Tremendous feeling to get double ton: Mayank Agarwal

Myanmar News.Net

Agarwal hits double ton as India seize control of Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

VVS Laxman does the unthinkable, makes Gautam Gambhir laugh out loud!

Myanmar News.Net

Indore Test: Fans predict an early end to first test match

Myanmar News.Net

Chinese ?Zero Budget? Tours Edge Out Local Workers in Myanmar

Myanmar News.Net

Shami-led pace pack puts India on top against Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Amit Shah to attend India's day-night Test at Eden Gardens

Myanmar News.Net

Kohli hails courageous Maxwell for taking mental health break

Myanmar News.Net

16 killed in train collision in Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Laos: Democracy Activists Arrested

Myanmar News.Net

Sign up for Myanmar News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

All Myanmar News Headlines

UP: Noida gasps for breath as AQI remains in 'severe' category

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar rejects ICC probe into war crimes against Rohingya

Myanmar News.Net

Police Detain Eight Would-be Protesters in Lao Capital Vientiane

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh Rescues 122 Malaysia-bound Rohingya

Myanmar News.Net

Here's where you can watch the Miss World pageant

Myanmar News.Net

Red-hot Agarwal delighted to cash in on strong form

Myanmar News.Net

Tremendous feeling to get double ton: Mayank Agarwal

Myanmar News.Net

Wicket was easy to bat on day two, says Mayank Agarwal

Myanmar News.Net

Agarwal hits double ton as India seize control of Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Mayank Agarwal scores second double ton in Test

Myanmar News.Net

VVS Laxman does the unthinkable, makes Gautam Gambhir laugh out loud!

Myanmar News.Net

Mayank Agarwal scores his third Test century

Myanmar News.Net

Indore Test: Fans predict an early end to first test match

Myanmar News.Net

Cricketers' mental health thrown into the spotlight

Myanmar News.Net

Chinese ?Zero Budget? Tours Edge Out Local Workers in Myanmar

Myanmar News.Net

Mominul takes blame for Bangladesh's 150 in 1st India Test

Myanmar News.Net

Shami-led pace pack puts India on top against Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Indore Test: India bundle out Bangladesh on 150, trailing by 64 runs

Myanmar News.Net

Amit Shah to attend India's day-night Test at Eden Gardens

Myanmar News.Net

Cambodia to Free More Than 70 Opposition Activists on Bail

Myanmar News.Net

Kohli hails courageous Maxwell for taking mental health break

Myanmar News.Net

Shakib's absence like losing 2 players - Bangladesh captain

Myanmar News.Net

16 killed in train collision in Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

2020 Honda City will be bigger - To get 33% more mileage

Myanmar News.Net

Laos: Democracy Activists Arrested

Myanmar News.Net

Iran Wins Junior World Kabaddi Championship Title

Myanmar News.Net

Prickly Mominul Haque admits to 'bad decision' at toss

Myanmar News.Net

Iran into Junior World Kabaddi Championship Semis

Myanmar News.Net

Mohammed Shami puts on a show as India floor Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Iran U-23 Football Team Held by Indonesia in Friendly

Myanmar News.Net

Southeast Asia News

Regional issues a major focus for Central Asia and West Asia

Myanmar News.Net

US' concern over prevailing terror hubs in Pakistan worrisome: Report

Myanmar News.Net

On this day, Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket!

Myanmar News.Net

UP: Noida gasps for breath as AQI remains in 'severe' category

Myanmar News.Net

Imran says 'no grudge' against Nawaz Sharif

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar rejects ICC probe into war crimes against Rohingya

Myanmar News.Net

Access More

New Releases

Myanmar News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Schoolboy, 14, and girl, 16, killed in Californian mass shooting

Myanmar News.Net

Rape victim threatened by gun, UAE court told

Myanmar News.Net

Report: White people earning much more than blacks in South Africa

Myanmar News.Net

Leaders from around Great Britian gather in Dublin for conference

Myanmar News.Net

Proceedings to impeach Donald Trump begin in Washington

Myanmar News.Net

Early detection essential in stopping lone wolf attacks, says report

Myanmar News.Net

Aging trend in Asian Pacific countries could be boon to economies

Myanmar News.Net

Civilians slaughtered in Kabul car bombing

Myanmar News.Net

MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely

Myanmar News.Net

US' concern over prevailing terror hubs in Pakistan worrisome: Report

Myanmar News.Net

Access More
Myanmar News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2019 Myanmar News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.