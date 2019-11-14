Thu, 14 Nov 2019

«Back to Home

Shakib's absence like losing 2 players - Bangladesh captain

News24
13 Nov 2019, 22:13 GMT+10

Indore - Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said on Wednesday the absence of banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be like missing two players, as the team prepared for their two-Test series in India.

Bangladesh arrived in India in shock after Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with one-year suspended, for failing to declare illegal approaches by a bookmaker in 2018.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) ban ruled Shakib out of the tour and next year's World T20 in Australia.

The touring side is also missing prolific opener Tamim Iqbal, who took a break due to family reasons.

"We are missing three players in two players. Shakib bhai (brother) is two players in one, and then you have Tamim bhai," Mominul told reporters on the eve of the first Test in Indore starting Thursday.

"It is challenging, but I also see it as a chance to do well for the rest of the players."

Mominul, much to his surprise, was named Test captain in place of Shakib and the batsman feels the responsibility will only make him a better player.

"I will probably be playing like I have always played as a batsman," said the left-hander.

"The positive side of captaincy is that your cricket gyan (knowledge) becomes better."

The 28-year-old added: "It is a huge opportunity for me as one of the junior players. Not everyone becomes Test captain, so I want to take this opportunity to do something more for the country."

The series is Bangladesh's first in the newly introduced world Test championship led by India with two series sweeps under their belt.

Mominul said it was a "great opportunity" for Bangladesh's players to make an impression.

"Playing a full series against India is a great opportunity for everyone in the team," said Mominul.

"Everyone wants to start well here, and on top of it we are playing the Test championship. Makes it a bigger opportunity for the players."

The second match of the series will be a day-night affair with the pink ball making its India debut at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Mominul said "neither side has played pink-ball cricket", and that would spur them on to do well in the series.

More Myanmar News

Access More
On this day, Rohit Sharma registered highest individual score in ODIs

Myanmar News.Net

Singapore court to hear cases seeking to decriminalise gay sex

Myanmar News.Net

Japan, US Say 3-Way Ties with S. Korea Are Key to Security

Myanmar News.Net

Vaccine reduces likelihood of severe pneumonia: Study

Myanmar News.Net

India look to consolidate top Test spot against Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

'India best side in the world', says Mohammad Mithun

Myanmar News.Net

Indian cricket team is the 'Boss', says Shoaib Akhtar

Myanmar News.Net

Chinese, Malaysian companies develop 'energy bus' for ASEAN markets

Myanmar News.Net

Muhammad Imran appointed new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh opt to bowl in series decider against India

Myanmar News.Net

Minister of Defence to visit Singapore and Thailand

Myanmar News.Net

Pearl Farm Plan Could Spell Doom For Myanmar's Nomadic ?Sea Gypsies?

Myanmar News.Net

Rahane: Different ball game with a pink ball

Myanmar News.Net

India are better than Bangladesh in every department: Rajiv Risodkar

Myanmar News.Net

Deepak Chahar claims another hat-trick

Myanmar News.Net

Head-on Collision of Bangladesh Trains Kills 16, Injures 40

Myanmar News.Net

China rules the waves and waives the rule

Myanmar News.Net

Assam: Three NDFB-S cadres apprehended in Chirang, weapon recovered

Myanmar News.Net

Gambia Sues Myanmar for Genocide Against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar News.Net

Chahar's six-for-seven helps India clinch T20 series

Myanmar News.Net

Laos Defends Latest Plans to Dam the Mekong

Myanmar News.Net

Sign up for Myanmar News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

All Myanmar News Headlines

Kohli hails courageous Maxwell for taking mental health break

Myanmar News.Net

Shakib's absence like losing 2 players - Bangladesh captain

Myanmar News.Net

16 killed in train collision in Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Afghanistan will pose tough challenge for us: Igor Stimac

Myanmar News.Net

Air pollution dips to 'severe' category in Ghaziabad, Noida

Myanmar News.Net

On this day, Rohit Sharma registered highest individual score in ODIs

Myanmar News.Net

Pearl Farm Plan Could Spell Doom For Myanmar's Nomadic ?Sea Gypsies?

Myanmar News.Net

Singapore court to hear cases seeking to decriminalise gay sex

Myanmar News.Net

Rahane: Different ball game with a pink ball

Myanmar News.Net

Japan, US Say 3-Way Ties with S. Korea Are Key to Security

Myanmar News.Net

India are better than Bangladesh in every department: Rajiv Risodkar

Myanmar News.Net

Vaccine reduces likelihood of severe pneumonia: Study

Myanmar News.Net

Deepak Chahar claims another hat-trick

Myanmar News.Net

India look to consolidate top Test spot against Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Head-on Collision of Bangladesh Trains Kills 16, Injures 40

Myanmar News.Net

'India best side in the world', says Mohammad Mithun

Myanmar News.Net

China rules the waves and waives the rule

Myanmar News.Net

Indian cricket team is the 'Boss', says Shoaib Akhtar

Myanmar News.Net

Assam: Three NDFB-S cadres apprehended in Chirang, weapon recovered

Myanmar News.Net

Chinese, Malaysian companies develop 'energy bus' for ASEAN markets

Myanmar News.Net

Gambia Sues Myanmar for Genocide Against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar News.Net

Muhammad Imran appointed new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India

Myanmar News.Net

Chahar's six-for-seven helps India clinch T20 series

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh opt to bowl in series decider against India

Myanmar News.Net

Laos Defends Latest Plans to Dam the Mekong

Myanmar News.Net

Minister of Defence to visit Singapore and Thailand

Myanmar News.Net

Lungi Ngidi sets sights on injury-free home summer

Myanmar News.Net

Cambodia: Drop Case Against Opposition Leader

Myanmar News.Net

One Step Closer to Justice for Murdered Thai Activist

Myanmar News.Net

Shai Hope's 109 helps West Indies whitewash Afghanistan

Myanmar News.Net

Southeast Asia News

Locomotive and intercity express train in head-on collision near Dhaka

Myanmar News.Net

Amit Shah says Shiv Sena put condition which was not acceptable

Myanmar News.Net

MP Sikhs can now visit Kartarpur Sahib under govt scheme

Myanmar News.Net

Pak govt gives Nawaz Sharif 'one-time permission' to travel abroad

Myanmar News.Net

Visakhapatnam: Ex-excise officer gets 2 years RI for bribery

Myanmar News.Net

Karachi Kings signs Australia's Dean Jones as head coach

Myanmar News.Net

Access More

New Releases

Myanmar News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Pell appeal verdict to be considered by Australian High Court

Myanmar News.Net

South American protesters hit out at economic conditions

Myanmar News.Net

American and Chinese interests diverging more than ever

Myanmar News.Net

Locomotive and intercity express train in head-on collision near Dhaka

Myanmar News.Net

Trump disputes media reports, wants impeachment hearings to be public

Myanmar News.Net

The divide between East and West Germany, thirty years on

Myanmar News.Net

Time to invite Iran to negotiating table, says UAE

Myanmar News.Net

unaccompanied child migrants pose dilemma for Italian government

Myanmar News.Net

FIFA appoints Arsene Wenger as chief of global football development

Myanmar News.Net

Snapchat brings new Gucci-themed Portal Lens

Myanmar News.Net

Access More
Myanmar News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2019 Myanmar News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.