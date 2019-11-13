Wed, 13 Nov 2019

«Back to Home

Deepak Chahar claims another hat-trick

ANI
13 Nov 2019, 00:03 GMT+10

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): After cruising India to a victory in the series decider against Bangladesh with a brilliant hat-trick, Deepak Chahar claimed his second hat-trick in T20 cricket on Tuesday.

Chahar, who plays for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, picked a hat-trick against Vidarbha.

Despite the hat-trick, Vidarbha managed to secure a victory over Rajasthan by one run (VJD method) in the rain-interrupted match.

Chahar on Sunday had created a record for the best bowling figures in a T20I match and had also become the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

He ended the match with the figures of 6-7 and he surpassed Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis to create the record. Mendis had recorded figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

In the match against Bangladesh, Chahar dismissed one batsman on the last ball of the 18th over and then he dismissed two batsmen in the opening two balls of the 20th over.

Overall, Chahar took six wickets in the match to help India defeat Bangladesh by 30 runs. (ANI)

More Myanmar News

Access More
Assam: Three NDFB-S cadres apprehended in Chirang, weapon recovered

Myanmar News.Net

Gambia Sues Myanmar for Genocide Against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar News.Net

West Bengal: Two held with 1.2 kg of elephant ivory

Myanmar News.Net

WOG Group successfully exits Patong reuse water treatment plant

Myanmar News.Net

Cricket fraternity congratulates Deepak Chahar on taking hat-trick

Myanmar News.Net

Rohit's pep-talk got us motivated to win the match, says Shreyas Iyer

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh opt to bowl in series decider against India

Myanmar News.Net

Deepak Chahar creates record for best bowling figures in T20I

Myanmar News.Net

Shreyas Iyer registers his maiden half-century in T20I

Myanmar News.Net

Nagpur T20I: Bangladesh win toss, opts to field first

Myanmar News.Net

Hundreds of Thousands Evacuated as Cyclone Hits Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Chinese, Malaysian companies develop 'energy bus' for ASEAN markets

Myanmar News.Net

Muhammad Imran appointed new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India

Myanmar News.Net

Dawid Malan, Aaron Finch move up to in T20I rankings

Myanmar News.Net

Chahar's six-for-seven helps India clinch T20 series

Myanmar News.Net

Cyclone Bulbul weakened into a depression, says IMD

Myanmar News.Net

Losing wickets rapidly cost us the match, says Mahmudullah

Myanmar News.Net

Laos Defends Latest Plans to Dam the Mekong

Myanmar News.Net

West Bengal: Cyclone Bulbul claims 7 lives

Myanmar News.Net

Cyclone Bulbul: Toll rises to 8 in Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh evacuates 100 000 as Cyclone Bulbul approaches

Myanmar News.Net

Sign up for Myanmar News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

All Myanmar News Headlines

India look to consolidate top Test spot against Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Head-on Collision of Bangladesh Trains Kills 16, Injures 40

Myanmar News.Net

'India best side in the world', says Mohammad Mithun

Myanmar News.Net

China rules the waves and waives the rule

Myanmar News.Net

Indian cricket team is the 'Boss', says Shoaib Akhtar

Myanmar News.Net

Assam: Three NDFB-S cadres apprehended in Chirang, weapon recovered

Myanmar News.Net

Chinese, Malaysian companies develop 'energy bus' for ASEAN markets

Myanmar News.Net

Gambia Sues Myanmar for Genocide Against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar News.Net

Muhammad Imran appointed new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India

Myanmar News.Net

West Bengal: Two held with 1.2 kg of elephant ivory

Myanmar News.Net

Dawid Malan, Aaron Finch move up to in T20I rankings

Myanmar News.Net

WOG Group successfully exits Patong reuse water treatment plant

Myanmar News.Net

Chahar's six-for-seven helps India clinch T20 series

Myanmar News.Net

Cricket fraternity congratulates Deepak Chahar on taking hat-trick

Myanmar News.Net

Cyclone Bulbul weakened into a depression, says IMD

Myanmar News.Net

Rohit's pep-talk got us motivated to win the match, says Shreyas Iyer

Myanmar News.Net

Losing wickets rapidly cost us the match, says Mahmudullah

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh opt to bowl in series decider against India

Myanmar News.Net

Laos Defends Latest Plans to Dam the Mekong

Myanmar News.Net

Deepak Chahar creates record for best bowling figures in T20I

Myanmar News.Net

West Bengal: Cyclone Bulbul claims 7 lives

Myanmar News.Net

Shreyas Iyer registers his maiden half-century in T20I

Myanmar News.Net

Cyclone Bulbul: Toll rises to 8 in Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Nagpur T20I: Bangladesh win toss, opts to field first

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh evacuates 100 000 as Cyclone Bulbul approaches

Myanmar News.Net

Hundreds of Thousands Evacuated as Cyclone Hits Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Exiled Cambodian Opposition Leader Sam Rainsy Reaches Malaysia

Myanmar News.Net

West Indies beat Afghanistan amid invasion of moths

Myanmar News.Net

Cambodian Opposition Leader Doesn't Return as Promised

Myanmar News.Net

Hundreds of Thousands Evacuated Ahead of Bangladesh Cyclone

Myanmar News.Net

Southeast Asia News

Locomotive and intercity express train in head-on collision near Dhaka

Myanmar News.Net

India look to consolidate top Test spot against Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

After Hiatus, Rajapaksa Brothers Set to Dominate Sri Lanka Again

Myanmar News.Net

Rainsy: EU Trade Move to Bolster Bid for Cambodian Democracy

Myanmar News.Net

Pakistan Cabinet to decide on Nawaz Sharif's ECL issue

Myanmar News.Net

Barangay dev't planning in Kalinga's NPA-affected areas completed

Myanmar News.Net

Access More

New Releases

Myanmar News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Locomotive and intercity express train in head-on collision near Dhaka

Myanmar News.Net

Trump disputes media reports, wants impeachment hearings to be public

Myanmar News.Net

The divide between East and West Germany, thirty years on

Myanmar News.Net

Time to invite Iran to negotiating table, says UAE

Myanmar News.Net

unaccompanied child migrants pose dilemma for Italian government

Myanmar News.Net

Brutal treatment of Morsi by military leaders blamed for his death

Myanmar News.Net

350 koalas have died in New South Wales mid-north coast bushfires

Myanmar News.Net

How FBI threat examiners process tips from public

Myanmar News.Net

Spending my days in ICU and the Heart Ward

Myanmar News.Net

India look to consolidate top Test spot against Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Access More
Myanmar News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2019 Myanmar News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.