Yuzvendra Chahal just one scalp away from reaching 50 T20I wickets

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): When India and Bangladesh take the field to play the final T20I of the three-match series, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal would look to forge his name into an elite list.

The spinner is just one wicket away from becoming the third Indian bowler to scalp 50 T20I wickets.

If he manages to do so in the final T20I, he would join Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin to take 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Ashwin currently has 52 wickets while Bumrah has scalped 51 wickets.

If Chahal manages to take four wickets, he will surpass Ashwin to become India's leading wicket-taker in the format.

Currently, the series between India and Bangladesh is levelled at 1-1.

Bangladesh had defeated India on Sunday by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format of the game.

The Men in Blue bounced back in the second match as skipper Rohit Sharma played a 85-run knock to guide India to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

In the second T20I, Bangladesh had managed to score just 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah's knocks of 36 and 30 respectively had enabled Bangladesh to post a score of 153/6 .

Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets for India and he was the key bowler as he put a hold on Bangladesh's run-rate.

India and Bangladesh will next lock horns in the final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 10 in Nagpur. (ANI)