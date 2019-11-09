Sat, 09 Nov 2019

«Back to Home

Yuzvendra Chahal just one scalp away from reaching 50 T20I wickets

ANI
09 Nov 2019, 17:55 GMT+10

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): When India and Bangladesh take the field to play the final T20I of the three-match series, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal would look to forge his name into an elite list.

The spinner is just one wicket away from becoming the third Indian bowler to scalp 50 T20I wickets.

If he manages to do so in the final T20I, he would join Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin to take 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Ashwin currently has 52 wickets while Bumrah has scalped 51 wickets.

If Chahal manages to take four wickets, he will surpass Ashwin to become India's leading wicket-taker in the format.

Currently, the series between India and Bangladesh is levelled at 1-1.

Bangladesh had defeated India on Sunday by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format of the game.

The Men in Blue bounced back in the second match as skipper Rohit Sharma played a 85-run knock to guide India to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

In the second T20I, Bangladesh had managed to score just 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah's knocks of 36 and 30 respectively had enabled Bangladesh to post a score of 153/6 .

Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets for India and he was the key bowler as he put a hold on Bangladesh's run-rate.

India and Bangladesh will next lock horns in the final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 10 in Nagpur. (ANI)

More Myanmar News

Access More
Cambodian Opposition's Number 2 Allowed to Enter Malaysia

Myanmar News.Net

Congress delegation visits detention camp at Silchar Central Jail

Myanmar News.Net

'Bulbul' very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Myanmar News.Net

Rajkot T20I: India wins toss, opts to bowl first

Myanmar News.Net

India win toss, bowl in 2nd Bangladesh T20

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh: Plan to Move Rohingya to Bay of Bengal Isle Delayed

Myanmar News.Net

T20 right format to groom young stars - India's Sharma

Myanmar News.Net

Windies opt to bowl v Afghanistan in smog-hit Lucknow

Myanmar News.Net

Missing in action or in photo-op

Myanmar News.Net

Cyclone threat looms as India look to bounce back

Myanmar News.Net

Rat faeces found in rice at Two Sisters Lao Thai Cuisine in Canberra city

ABC News

Sharma blitz flattens Bangladesh as India draw level

Myanmar News.Net

What an asset Rohit Sharma is to Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Myanmar News.Net

Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Myanmar News.Net

2 Indian players arrested in growing 'spot-fixing' scandal

Myanmar News.Net

New Bangladesh skipper Mominul relishes crack at Kohli

Myanmar News.Net

Arakan Army Releases Firefighters Detained in Myanmar's Rakhine State

Myanmar News.Net

Gunmen Kill 15 in Southern Thailand's Worst Attack in Years

Myanmar News.Net

Drug Addiction Rises in Myanmar's Kachin State

Myanmar News.Net

New High Commissioner to the United Kingdom announced

Myanmar News.Net

Gunmen Kill 15 in Southern Thailand

Myanmar News.Net

Sign up for Myanmar News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

All Myanmar News Headlines

Yuzvendra Chahal just one scalp away from reaching 50 T20I wickets

Myanmar News.Net

Cambodia FortifiesBorder Town Ahead of Sam Rainsy's Possible Return

Myanmar News.Net

Cyclone Bulbul to head towards WB and Bangladesh: IMD

Myanmar News.Net

You don't need muscle power to hit sixes: Rohit Sharma

Myanmar News.Net

Indian, Thai ports ink 3 MoUs to boost connectivity

Myanmar News.Net

Cambodian Opposition's Number 2 Allowed to Enter Malaysia

Myanmar News.Net

Sharma blitz flattens Bangladesh as India draw level

Myanmar News.Net

Congress delegation visits detention camp at Silchar Central Jail

Myanmar News.Net

What an asset Rohit Sharma is to Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Myanmar News.Net

'Bulbul' very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Myanmar News.Net

Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Myanmar News.Net

Rajkot T20I: India wins toss, opts to bowl first

Myanmar News.Net

2 Indian players arrested in growing 'spot-fixing' scandal

Myanmar News.Net

India win toss, bowl in 2nd Bangladesh T20

Myanmar News.Net

New Bangladesh skipper Mominul relishes crack at Kohli

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh: Plan to Move Rohingya to Bay of Bengal Isle Delayed

Myanmar News.Net

Arakan Army Releases Firefighters Detained in Myanmar's Rakhine State

Myanmar News.Net

T20 right format to groom young stars - India's Sharma

Myanmar News.Net

Gunmen Kill 15 in Southern Thailand's Worst Attack in Years

Myanmar News.Net

Windies opt to bowl v Afghanistan in smog-hit Lucknow

Myanmar News.Net

Drug Addiction Rises in Myanmar's Kachin State

Myanmar News.Net

Missing in action or in photo-op

Myanmar News.Net

New High Commissioner to the United Kingdom announced

Myanmar News.Net

Cyclone threat looms as India look to bounce back

Myanmar News.Net

Gunmen Kill 15 in Southern Thailand

Myanmar News.Net

Rat faeces found in rice at Two Sisters Lao Thai Cuisine in Canberra city

ABC News

Cyclonic storm Bulbul to weaken gradually, move north-eastwards

Myanmar News.Net

Should have scored at least 175 batting first, says Mahmudullah

Myanmar News.Net

15 People Were Killed in an Attack in Thailand

Myanmar News.Net

Rohit Sharma's 43-ball 85 helps India draw level

Myanmar News.Net

Southeast Asia News

Transmission network in Dhaka and western Bangladesh to be expanded

Myanmar News.Net

Yuzvendra Chahal just one scalp away from reaching 50 T20I wickets

Myanmar News.Net

Crazy Lu dies from 'asthma attack' in Cambodia - reports

Myanmar News.Net

Maddinson out of Pakistan clash over mental health issues

Myanmar News.Net

Cambodia FortifiesBorder Town Ahead of Sam Rainsy's Possible Return

Myanmar News.Net

With Labor Quotas, France Takes Migration Policy Down New Path

Myanmar News.Net

Access More

New Releases

Myanmar News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

United States Senate and Chief Justice on notice for impeachment trial

Myanmar News.Net

8 years after Gaddafi, Libya remains hotbed of violence and stability

Myanmar News.Net

Trump admits using charity fundraiser for his own benefit

Myanmar News.Net

Mexico facing a freedom of expression crisis, say global news groups

Myanmar News.Net

Massacre of LeBarons may have been a targeted operation

Myanmar News.Net

Dozens of mining personnel gunned down in Burkina Faso

Myanmar News.Net

Pompeo Slams Iran For Detaining UN Inspector At Nuclear Site

Myanmar News.Net

NPA still recruits minors as combatants in NorthMin, Caraga

Myanmar News.Net

Iran: Case Open on Former FBI Agent Levinson Missing There

Myanmar News.Net

Barty crushes Garcia to level Australia-France Fed Cup final

Myanmar News.Net

Access More
Myanmar News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2019 Myanmar News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.