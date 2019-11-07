Thu, 07 Nov 2019

«Back to Home

Qais Ahmad signs for Gloucestershire as overseas player

ESPNCricInfo
06 Nov 2019, 22:42 GMT+10

5:12 AM ET

Qais Ahmad, the 19-year-old Afghanistan legspinner, has signed a deal to become Gloucestershire's overseas player for the 2020 season.

Qais, who made his international debut in Afghanistan's Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram in September, will be available for the whole of the T20 Blast, and will also play the final six games of the club's County Championship season.

Having been selected by the Welsh Fire in the inaugural draft of the Hundred, Qais will be playing in England and Wales for the majority of the domestic season, though he may miss some games with Afghanistan due to play a T20I series in Ireland in August.

Qais has owed much of his development to T20 leagues, having first come to prominence playing for St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League in 2018. Since then, he has also played for Hobart Hurricanes, Rajshahi Kings, and Guyana Amazon Warriors, though is yet to make his international debut in the format.

"I am extremely happy to have signed for Gloucestershire for the T20 Blast and then the County Championship," Qais said."It is a great honour for me to join Gloucestershire after they had such a successful 2019.

"Having played T20 cricket around the world I have always wanted to play first-class cricket in England to develop my red-ball skills. I am looking forward to working with [head coach] Richard Dawson."

Dawson said that he was "delighted" to have signed Qais ahead of the club's first season in Division One of the Championship since 2004.

"We had a very strong season in 2019 and Qais will help take us to the next level in both the long and short formats with his game-changing skills," he said.

"He's one of the most exciting young spinners in the world and I'm looking forward to seeing him add a new dimension to our T20 and County Championship squads."

More Myanmar News

Access More
Windies opt to bowl v Afghanistan in smog-hit Lucknow

Myanmar News.Net

15 killed in attack in Thailand's Yala province

Myanmar News.Net

Dhoni likely to begin new innings as acommentator

Myanmar News.Net

Rebel Arakan Army Frees 25 Captives, Calling Them ?Civilians?

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh always gives us tough fight: Yuzvendra Chahal

Myanmar News.Net

Chinese military equipment lack quality, say experts

Myanmar News.Net

Second T20I between India, Bangladesh under cyclone threat

Myanmar News.Net

IS Media Aims to Build Momentum Behind Newly Appointed Caliph

Myanmar News.Net

PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding 3-day Thailand visit

Myanmar News.Net

US Denounces China's Military Buildup in S. China Sea

Myanmar News.Net

Ganguly wishes daughter Sana on her 18th birthday

Myanmar News.Net

Drug Addiction Rises in Myanmar's Kachin State

Myanmar News.Net

US Takes Notice as More Islamic State Branches Back New Leader

Myanmar News.Net

Severe cyclone Maha to cross Gujarat coast today: IMD

Myanmar News.Net

China Named Worst Abuser of Internet Freedom in Freedom House Report

Myanmar News.Net

Industrial Growth Creates Nagging Air Pollution in Vietnam

Myanmar News.Net

Govt secures release of abducted Indian nationals in Myanmar

Myanmar News.Net

Rahane, Ishant, Umesh wishes Kohli as he turns 31!

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh women beat Pakistan in last-over thriller

Myanmar News.Net

Trafficked Myanmar Woman Returns Home After Seven Years in China

Myanmar News.Net

PM Modi attends third RCEP summit in Bangkok

Myanmar News.Net

Sign up for Myanmar News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

All Myanmar News Headlines

T20 right format to groom young stars - India's Sharma

Myanmar News.Net

Rohit Sharma set to become first Indian to play 100 T20Is

Myanmar News.Net

Gunmen Kill 15 in Southern Thailand's Worst Attack in Years

Myanmar News.Net

Gloucestershire Cricket signs Afghanistan's leg-spinner Qais Ahmad

Myanmar News.Net

Great opportunity to win series against India, says Mahmudullah

Myanmar News.Net

Windies opt to bowl v Afghanistan in smog-hit Lucknow

Myanmar News.Net

Drug Addiction Rises in Myanmar's Kachin State

Myanmar News.Net

15 killed in attack in Thailand's Yala province

Myanmar News.Net

US Takes Notice as More Islamic State Branches Back New Leader

Myanmar News.Net

Dhoni likely to begin new innings as acommentator

Myanmar News.Net

Severe cyclone Maha to cross Gujarat coast today: IMD

Myanmar News.Net

Rebel Arakan Army Frees 25 Captives, Calling Them ?Civilians?

Myanmar News.Net

China Named Worst Abuser of Internet Freedom in Freedom House Report

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh always gives us tough fight: Yuzvendra Chahal

Myanmar News.Net

Industrial Growth Creates Nagging Air Pollution in Vietnam

Myanmar News.Net

Chinese military equipment lack quality, say experts

Myanmar News.Net

Govt secures release of abducted Indian nationals in Myanmar

Myanmar News.Net

Second T20I between India, Bangladesh under cyclone threat

Myanmar News.Net

Rahane, Ishant, Umesh wishes Kohli as he turns 31!

Myanmar News.Net

IS Media Aims to Build Momentum Behind Newly Appointed Caliph

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh women beat Pakistan in last-over thriller

Myanmar News.Net

PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding 3-day Thailand visit

Myanmar News.Net

Trafficked Myanmar Woman Returns Home After Seven Years in China

Myanmar News.Net

US Denounces China's Military Buildup in S. China Sea

Myanmar News.Net

PM Modi attends third RCEP summit in Bangkok

Myanmar News.Net

Ganguly wishes daughter Sana on her 18th birthday

Myanmar News.Net

Rohit defends keeper Pant as DRS calls cost India

Myanmar News.Net

Vietnam Gets a US Confidence Boost in China Sea Dispute

Myanmar News.Net

Victory over India brings back Bangladesh smiles

Myanmar News.Net

Medical Worker of a US-Based Group Killed in Northeast Syria

Myanmar News.Net

Southeast Asia News

T20 right format to groom young stars - India's Sharma

Myanmar News.Net

Rohit Sharma set to become first Indian to play 100 T20Is

Myanmar News.Net

Gunmen Kill 15 in Southern Thailand's Worst Attack in Years

Myanmar News.Net

Gloucestershire Cricket signs Afghanistan's leg-spinner Qais Ahmad

Myanmar News.Net

Great opportunity to win series against India, says Mahmudullah

Myanmar News.Net

Actress Mahira Khan named UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan

Myanmar News.Net

Access More

New Releases

Myanmar News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Women and children killed in Mexican ambush were U.S.-Mexican citizens

Myanmar News.Net

Human rights group says Trump putting millions of lives at risk

Myanmar News.Net

Trump takes first official steps to abandon Paris climate agreement

Myanmar News.Net

As coal mines close what happens to the miners? That's the question

Myanmar News.Net

Veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne dies, leaders pay tribute

Myanmar News.Net

50% to 90% of litter on global shorelines is plastic

Myanmar News.Net

Promising start to Syrian peace talks

Myanmar News.Net

Fewer guns, more tech: Denel hints at potential operational shifts

Myanmar News.Net

T20 right format to groom young stars - India's Sharma

Myanmar News.Net

Saracens' rivals scent blood over salary cap breach

Myanmar News.Net

Access More
Myanmar News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2019 Myanmar News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.