Tue, 05 Nov 2019

«Back to Home

Govt secures release of abducted Indian nationals in Myanmar

ANI
05 Nov 2019, 17:37 GMT+10

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Central government secured the release of five Indian nationals who were allegedly abducted by the Arakan Army in Myanmar.

"Timely intervention by Government of India has ensured the release of five abducted Indian nationals, a Member of Myanmar Parliament and four other Myanmar nationals from Arakan Army in the Rakhine State of Myanmar, in the early hours of November 4, 2019," read an official release.

"On November 3, these five Indian nationals, along with a Member of Myanmar Parliament, two local transporters and two speedboat operators were abducted by Arakan Army on way from Paletwa in Chin State to Kyauktaw in Rakhine state in Myanmar," the release added.

Unfortunately, one of the Indian national died in custody due to a heart attack.

"The released Indian nationals, alongwith the dead body of the deceased, have reached Sittwe and will be leaving for Yangon today for onward journey to India," the release said.

The Indians were engaged in building the Kaladan road project in Myanmar. (ANI)

More Myanmar News

Access More
PM Modi attends third RCEP summit in Bangkok

Myanmar News.Net

Rohit defends keeper Pant as DRS calls cost India

Myanmar News.Net

RCEP will crippling Indian economy, cost millions of job: Rahul

Myanmar News.Net

Visit Malaysia 2020 Launched: What's in it for Indian Tourists?

Myanmar News.Net

Pakistan govt using religion to create differences, says PoK activist

Myanmar News.Net

Mohammad Waqas to lead Pakistan U16 for ODI series against Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Telangana: 3-day event showcasing Indian pets concluded on Sunday

Myanmar News.Net

UN Chief Urges Myanmar to Resolve Rohingya Crisis

Myanmar News.Net

Sharma becomes highest run-getter in T20I, surpasses Kohli's record

Myanmar News.Net

ICC names Asad Vala as captain of T20 World Cup Qualifier team

Myanmar News.Net

ASEAN leaders discuss need for working together to defeat terrorism

Myanmar News.Net

Ganguly wishes daughter Sana on her 18th birthday

Myanmar News.Net

Vietnam Gets a US Confidence Boost in China Sea Dispute

Myanmar News.Net

PM Modi discusses sustainable development with ASEAN leaders

Myanmar News.Net

Victory over India brings back Bangladesh smiles

Myanmar News.Net

Medical Worker of a US-Based Group Killed in Northeast Syria

Myanmar News.Net

Bangkok: PM Modi to attend RCEP Summit today

Myanmar News.Net

Mushfiqur leads Bangladesh to first T20 win over India

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh defeat India by seven wickets in first T20I

Myanmar News.Net

Delhi T20I: Bangladesh won the toss, elect to bowl against India

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh Rohingya Island Relocation 'Uncertain' after UN Doubts

Myanmar News.Net

Sign up for Myanmar News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

All Myanmar News Headlines

IS Media Aims to Build Momentum Behind Newly Appointed Caliph

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh women beat Pakistan in last-over thriller

Myanmar News.Net

PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding 3-day Thailand visit

Myanmar News.Net

Trafficked Myanmar Woman Returns Home After Seven Years in China

Myanmar News.Net

US Denounces China's Military Buildup in S. China Sea

Myanmar News.Net

PM Modi attends third RCEP summit in Bangkok

Myanmar News.Net

Ganguly wishes daughter Sana on her 18th birthday

Myanmar News.Net

Rohit defends keeper Pant as DRS calls cost India

Myanmar News.Net

Vietnam Gets a US Confidence Boost in China Sea Dispute

Myanmar News.Net

RCEP will crippling Indian economy, cost millions of job: Rahul

Myanmar News.Net

PM Modi discusses sustainable development with ASEAN leaders

Myanmar News.Net

Visit Malaysia 2020 Launched: What's in it for Indian Tourists?

Myanmar News.Net

Victory over India brings back Bangladesh smiles

Myanmar News.Net

Pakistan govt using religion to create differences, says PoK activist

Myanmar News.Net

Medical Worker of a US-Based Group Killed in Northeast Syria

Myanmar News.Net

Mohammad Waqas to lead Pakistan U16 for ODI series against Bangladesh

Myanmar News.Net

Bangkok: PM Modi to attend RCEP Summit today

Myanmar News.Net

Telangana: 3-day event showcasing Indian pets concluded on Sunday

Myanmar News.Net

Mushfiqur leads Bangladesh to first T20 win over India

Myanmar News.Net

UN Chief Urges Myanmar to Resolve Rohingya Crisis

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh defeat India by seven wickets in first T20I

Myanmar News.Net

Sharma becomes highest run-getter in T20I, surpasses Kohli's record

Myanmar News.Net

Delhi T20I: Bangladesh won the toss, elect to bowl against India

Myanmar News.Net

ICC names Asad Vala as captain of T20 World Cup Qualifier team

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladesh Rohingya Island Relocation 'Uncertain' after UN Doubts

Myanmar News.Net

ASEAN leaders discuss need for working together to defeat terrorism

Myanmar News.Net

Delhi T20I: 'Match between India and Bangladesh not called off yet'

Myanmar News.Net

PM Modi meets Thai counterpart on sidelines of 35th ASEAN summit

Myanmar News.Net

Mushfiqur rewarded by holding nerve to take chase deep

Myanmar News.Net

35th Asean Summit Begins in Thailand

Myanmar News.Net

Southeast Asia News

WATCH | 41 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in Greece

Myanmar News.Net

IS Media Aims to Build Momentum Behind Newly Appointed Caliph

Myanmar News.Net

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Myanmar News.Net

Governors of all seven provinces appointed in Nepal

Myanmar News.Net

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie shifted to neutral venue

Myanmar News.Net

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, Army retaliates

Myanmar News.Net

Access More

New Releases

Myanmar News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne dies, leaders pay tribute

Myanmar News.Net

50% to 90% of litter on global shorelines is plastic

Myanmar News.Net

Promising start to Syrian peace talks

Myanmar News.Net

Exploding roadside bomb results in death of 9 Afghan schoolkids

Myanmar News.Net

Favourites England overwhelmed by South Africa in RWC final

Myanmar News.Net

22-year old man charged by gardai with 39 manslaughter offences

Myanmar News.Net

Cost of auto-theft in United States in 2018 hit $6 billion

Myanmar News.Net

Oakridger Nikhil transforms an Anganwadi to a modern-day pre-school

Myanmar News.Net

Sune Luus joins Tshwane Spartans as media ambassador

Myanmar News.Net

Hazard's slow start at Madrid gathering pace

Myanmar News.Net

Access More
Myanmar News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2019 Myanmar News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.