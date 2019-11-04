Mon, 04 Nov 2019

Delhi T20I: Bangladesh won the toss, elect to bowl against India

ANI
03 Nov 2019, 23:55 GMT+10

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I of the three-match series against India here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

For India, all-rounder Shivam Dube will make his debut in the T20I cricket while Mohammad Naim makes his debut for Bangladesh. This is the 1000th game of the shortest format.

In this series India regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested and opener Rohit Sharma has been given the responsibility to captain the side.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shivam Dube.

Bangladesh's squad: Mahmudullah (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, and Al Amin Hossain. (ANI)

