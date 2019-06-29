Sat, 29 Jun 2019

Wie finished for 2019 season due to wrist injury

29 Jun 2019

Los Angeles - Michelle Wie said on Friday she has called it quits for the remainder of the 2019 LPGA season to allow her right wrist to heal so she can return to competition in 2020.

The 29-year-old American withdrew from her scheduled title defense at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in February and has missed the cut in three LPGA events since, most recently in last week's Women's PGA Championship.

"," Wie posted on Instagram.

""

Wie, ranked 60th, has won five LPGA titles, including her only major at the 2014 US Women's Open. But she has been nagged by injuries in a decade on the LPGA Tour.

Wie underwent an operation on her wrist last October after three cortisone injections during the 2018 campaign to manage the pain she fought all of last year.

After a share of 23rd in Thailand in February, she withdrew in Singapore. She returned but missed the cut in April's ANA Inspiration and Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Wie had taken two prior breaks this year in hopes the wrist would heal in time for her to regain competitive form.

Canada must step up to help millions displaced inside their own countries

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladeshis at Power Plant Where 2 Workers Died Placed on Leave

Myanmar News.Net

LGBT Rights 50 Years After Stonewall

Myanmar News.Net

New Myanmar filmmakers shoot to rekindle golden years

General

Team to check trafficking through India-Myanmar borders

General

Bullied Gay Librarian Posts Heartbreaking Facebook Message Before Dying by Suicide

General

CCCM Site Profile - Rakhine State - Q1 (Jan-Mar 2019) - Myanmar

General

Myanmar inaugurates 40-MW solar power plant

General

An increasingly popular authoritarian tool- Shutting down the internet

General

ICC prosecutor seeks Bangladesh and Myanmar investigation

General

Myanmar makes second bid to list Bagan as a World Heritage Site

General

ASEAN Makes Little Progress on Security Issues, Analysts Say

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar: Internet Shutdown Risks Lives

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar Court Rejects Imprisoned Reuters Journalists' Final Appeals

Huffington Post

Men Detained by Myanmar Army Show Signs of Abuse While in Custody in Rakhine State

General

A Closer Look at Thanaka, Myanmar's Favorite Natural Beauty Product

General

Four Myanmar workers buried in landslide

General

The diplomat who was a bridge between Japan and MyanmarThe Asahi Shimbun

General

Myanmar Destroys Illegal Drugs Worth $300 Million on Anti-Drug Day 2019 - Photogallery

General

Gay Myanmar man posts Facebook bullying note before taking life

General

Myanmar army rejects ICC bid for full Rohingya probe

General

