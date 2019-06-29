Wie finished for 2019 season due to wrist injury

Los Angeles - Michelle Wie said on Friday she has called it quits for the remainder of the 2019 LPGA season to allow her right wrist to heal so she can return to competition in 2020.

The 29-year-old American withdrew from her scheduled title defense at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in February and has missed the cut in three LPGA events since, most recently in last week's Women's PGA Championship.

"," Wie posted on Instagram.

""

Wie, ranked 60th, has won five LPGA titles, including her only major at the 2014 US Women's Open. But she has been nagged by injuries in a decade on the LPGA Tour.

Wie underwent an operation on her wrist last October after three cortisone injections during the 2018 campaign to manage the pain she fought all of last year.

After a share of 23rd in Thailand in February, she withdrew in Singapore. She returned but missed the cut in April's ANA Inspiration and Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Wie had taken two prior breaks this year in hopes the wrist would heal in time for her to regain competitive form.