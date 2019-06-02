Hashim Amla ruled out of CWC'19 match against Bangladesh

Johannesburg [South Africa], June 2 (ANI): South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has been ruled out of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Oval in London, scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm (IST) today.

Amla was unavailable for selection after failing to make a satisfactory recovery following a blow to the head during Proteas' opening fixture against England on May 30.

"Hashim hasn't fully recovered from the blow sustained to the helmet during the match against England on Thursday and is not available for selection for the match today," Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee said in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement.

"With the quick turnaround between the two matches, he is being rested as a precaution, based on our post-match re-assessment. We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery to be available for selection for our next match against India," he added.

Amla, at seven runs, walked off the field after getting hit. He, however, returned when South Africa were at 180 for the loss of seven. The right-hander added six more runs before Liam Plunkett got him stumped for 13 runs. South Africa lost its first game by 104 runs. (ANI)