Sun, 02 Jun 2019

«Back to Home

CWC'19: New Zealand overpower Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

ANI
02 Jun 2019, 01:27 GMT+10

Cardiff [Wales], June 1 (ANI): New Zealand outperformed Sri Lanka in all the departments as they registered a 10-wicket victory over the latter at the Sophia Gardens here on Saturday.

Chasing a target of just 137 runs, both New Zealand openers, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro played brilliantly. Just like Sri Lankan batsmen, their bowler too displayed a disappointing performance as they were unable to take even a single wicket.

Consequently, Guptill played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs while Munro scored 58 runs to register a dominating 10-wicket victory in their first World Cup against Sri Lanka, who also lost their two World Cup warm-up matches at the hands of South Africa and Australia earlier.

New Zealand batters just took 16.1 overs to chase the total as both Guptill and Munro played furiously and faced just 51 and 47 balls respectively.

Earlier, Sri Lanka lost the toss and was sent to bat first. Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Thirimanne smashed a four on the first bowl but on the very next delivery became a victim of Matthew James Henry.

The skipper Dimuth Karunaratne then got the company of Kusal Perera. Both played steadily and formed a 42-run partnership. However, in the ninth over, Henry struck again and sent Perera (29) and the next batsman Kusal Mendis back to the pavilion on first two deliveries of his over.

After their dismissal, Dhananjaya de Silva came out to bat but he too was sent back to the pavilion by Lockie Ferguson in the 12th over. Angelo Mathews then came out to bat but he too got out on a duck in the 15th over bowled by Colin de Grandhomme.

Therefore, after the conclusion of 15th over, Sri Lanka were on just 60 runs with half of their squad back to the pavilion because of New Zealand's perilous bowling attack.

Jeevan Mendis took the field but got out after scoring just one run. However, Karunaratne kept the scoreboard running but did not get support from the other end batsmen as they kept losing their wickets.

Thisara Perera then accompanied Karunaratne and both added 52 runs on the scoreboard to provide their side with much-needed momentum. Thisara Perera played a knock of 27 runs before Mitchell Santer got hold of him in the 24th over.

Isuru Udana then came out to bat but in the next over, he too got out on a duck. Upcoming batsmen Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga too got out in quick succession. With this Sri Lanka side were all-out on just 136 runs and within 30 overs. Karunaratne played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs and helped his side post a somewhat decent target.

New Zealand will now face Bangladesh on June 5 while Sri Lanka will compete with Afghanistan on June 4.

Brief scores: New Zealand 137/0 (Martin Guptill 73, Colin Munro 58, Suranga Lakmal 0-28) defeated Sri Lanka 136/10 (Dimuth Karunaratne 52, Kusal Perera 29, Lockie Ferguson 3-22) by 10 wickets. (ANI)

More Myanmar News

Access More
Liton Das admits CWC'19 match against SA challenging

Myanmar News.Net

Rogic is the best I've ever worked with: Gurpreet Singh

Myanmar News.Net

String of Accidents Highlight Myanmar's Air Safety Record

Myanmar News.Net

Modi holds separate meetings with Bhutan PM, B'desh Prez

Myanmar News.Net

After 30 years in Army, ex-soldier declared a 'foreigner'

Myanmar News.Net

Hollywood studios can?t quit Netflix ? even if they want to

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar Army Again Accused of War Crimes in Rakhine State

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar Issues Arrest Warrant for Nationalist Buddhist Monk

Myanmar News.Net

Abbas Chamanian Nominated for Iran U-23 Football Team

Myanmar News.Net

CSA to host Australia women after T20 World Cup

Myanmar News.Net

Hardline Myanmar monk's supporters protest arrest warrant

General

Myanmar's Government Takes Up Sedition Case Against Nationalist Monk

Myanmar News.Net

India play paintball ahead of World Cup clash against South Africa

Myanmar News.Net

Cambodia Children's Rights Still at Risk

Myanmar News.Net

Key players to watch out in Pak-Windies CWC'19 clash

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar Nationalist Monk Wirathu Faces Sedition Charges

Myanmar News.Net

A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 30

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladeshi Police Charge 16 with Burning Death of Teenage Girl

Myanmar News.Net

Amnesty Accuses Myanmar Military of New 'War Crimes' in Rakhine State

Myanmar News.Net

Tamim Iqbal to undergo X-ray after wrist injury in nets

Myanmar News.Net

Thailand: No Arrests for Assaults on Junta Critics

Myanmar News.Net

Sign up for Myanmar News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

All Myanmar News Headlines

A novel approach to reach Rohingya refugees: Speak Rohingya

Myanmar News.Net

CWC'19: New Zealand overpower Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Myanmar News.Net

Tamim Iqbal to miss Bangladesh's first CWC'19 match

Myanmar News.Net

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in NZ-SL clash

Myanmar News.Net

Kolkata: Lion cub, 3 langurs rescued

Myanmar News.Net

Liton Das admits CWC'19 match against SA challenging

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar's Government Takes Up Sedition Case Against Nationalist Monk

Myanmar News.Net

Rogic is the best I've ever worked with: Gurpreet Singh

Myanmar News.Net

India play paintball ahead of World Cup clash against South Africa

Myanmar News.Net

String of Accidents Highlight Myanmar's Air Safety Record

Myanmar News.Net

Cambodia Children's Rights Still at Risk

Myanmar News.Net

Modi holds separate meetings with Bhutan PM, B'desh Prez

Myanmar News.Net

Key players to watch out in Pak-Windies CWC'19 clash

Myanmar News.Net

After 30 years in Army, ex-soldier declared a 'foreigner'

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar Nationalist Monk Wirathu Faces Sedition Charges

Myanmar News.Net

Hollywood studios can?t quit Netflix ? even if they want to

Myanmar News.Net

A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 30

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar Army Again Accused of War Crimes in Rakhine State

Myanmar News.Net

Bangladeshi Police Charge 16 with Burning Death of Teenage Girl

Myanmar News.Net

Myanmar Issues Arrest Warrant for Nationalist Buddhist Monk

Myanmar News.Net

Amnesty Accuses Myanmar Military of New 'War Crimes' in Rakhine State

Myanmar News.Net

Abbas Chamanian Nominated for Iran U-23 Football Team

Myanmar News.Net

Tamim Iqbal to undergo X-ray after wrist injury in nets

Myanmar News.Net

CSA to host Australia women after T20 World Cup

Myanmar News.Net

Thailand: No Arrests for Assaults on Junta Critics

Myanmar News.Net

Hardline Myanmar monk's supporters protest arrest warrant

General

He Incited Massacre, but Insulting Aung San Suu Kyi Was the Last Straw

General

Eleven hurt after plane slides off Yangon runway, SE Asia News & Top Stories

General

Biman Bangladesh aircraft skids off runway in Yangon - theindependentbd.com

General

At least 17 injured as plane slides off Myanmar runway

General

Southeast Asia News

A novel approach to reach Rohingya refugees: Speak Rohingya

Myanmar News.Net

CWC'19: New Zealand overpower Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Myanmar News.Net

Hybrid vehicles showcase green technology benefits

Myanmar News.Net

India, US share 'common outlook' in Indo-Pacific region, says report

Myanmar News.Net

CWC'19: Key players to look out for in Aus-Afg clash

Myanmar News.Net

Trump to End India's Preferential Trade Status

Myanmar News.Net

Access More

New Releases

Myanmar News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Gunman who massacred fellow employees killed in gunfight

Myanmar News.Net

Kids vulnerable to being exploited online by adults

Myanmar News.Net

Iran sabotaged tankers to push global oil price up, says Pompeo

Myanmar News.Net

Bedouins homeless after Israeli bulldozers raze village

Myanmar News.Net

Sea level rise in some Pacific countries 4 times greater than average

Myanmar News.Net

Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone receive Pulitzer Prize

Myanmar News.Net

FBI steps up pursuit of Eugene Palmer, now 80 years old

Myanmar News.Net

A novel approach to reach Rohingya refugees: Speak Rohingya

Myanmar News.Net

CWC'19: New Zealand overpower Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Myanmar News.Net

Hyderabad: One held for smuggling gold at RGI Airport

Myanmar News.Net

Access More
Myanmar News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2019 Myanmar News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.