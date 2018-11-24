Taijul six-for bowls Bangladesh to 64-run win

3:00 AM ET

Bangladesh 324 (Mominul 120, Warrican 4-62, Gabriel 4-70) and 125 (Mahmudullah 31, Bishoo 4-26, Chase 3-18) beat West Indies 246 (Hetmyer 63, Dowrich 63*, Nayeem 5-61) and 139 (Ambris 43, Warrican 41, Taijul 6-33) by 64 runs

Taijul Islam led Bangladesh's charge with a six-wicket haul, using his arm ball with plenty of success as Bangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs in the first Test in Chattogram. Taijul's performance went with Shakib Al Hasan taking the first two wickets - which also made him the first from his country to 200 Test wickets - and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also picking up two to round out a superb performance by the spinners.

In July, the pace of the pitches in Antigua and Jamaica had spooked Bangladesh's batsmen. On Saturday, Bangladesh's spinners returned the favour to West Indies.

Jomel Warrican and Sunil Ambris put up some staunch resistance with a 63-run ninth-wicket stand. It first prevented West Indies from being bowled out for less than 100 for the first time in an away Test since 2000, and later even raised visions of a come-from-behind win. However, the partnership ended when Mehidy got Warrican to top-edge a drive that was taken by Shakib, running back from midwicket.

Taijul finished off the game with Ambris' wicket, although the batsman was unlucky to be adjudged caught behind, with replays showing no spike on Ultra Edge when the ball went past his bat. Despite the iffy decision that ended Ambris' innings on 43 after more than two hours at the crease, the result was just reward for a side that picked four spinners heading into this Test. Debutant Nayeem Hasan bagged five in the first innings, while Taijul finished with seven in the game. Shakib took five wickets while Mehidy had three, meaning all 20 wickets for Bangladesh were taken by the spinners.

The visiting side were tottering at 11 for 4 at lunch, but began with much vigour in the second session. Shimron Hetmyer picked up from where he had left off in the first innings, going after the spinners. He launched into Shakib with two fours and a six, all of which were hit straight with two driven and one pulled, off consecutive balls in the first full over after lunch. However, Hetmyer's approach came unstuck in the 11th over and he had to go back for 27 off 19, having holed out to long-off while trying to hit Mehidy beyond the rope.

Shane Dowrich, who had made an unbeaten 63 in the first innings, was rushed on to his back foot by Taijul, and trapped plumb in front with the ball turning past his outside edge. Dowrich's review was, predictably, struck down. The Taijul delivery that got Devendra Bishoo out first drifted away to tempt the drive before turning back sharply to bowl him through the gate.

The left-arm spinner completed his sixth Test match five-for when Kemar Roach was lbw to one that pitched on middle and straightened just enough to hit pad instead of bat. Umpire Richard Illingworth had initially ruled it not out, but Bangladesh reviewed successfully.

Before the lunch break, Bangladesh had scuppered West Indies' top order in just 5.5 overs. Shakib had Kieran Powell running down the pitch and missing a flighted delivery to be stumped for a duck. He then had Shai Hope caught behind, before Taijul removed Kraigg Brathwaite and Roston Chase within his first five deliveries. Brathwaite was trapped lbw when he played back to a flat arm-ball, and Chase made the same mistake, suffering the same fate. Chase reviewed too, but to no avail.

The day began with West Indies taking the remaining five Bangladesh wickets for the addition of 70 runs, with Devendra Bishoo taking 4 for 26, his best bowling figures of the year. Chase finished with 3 for 18 as the home side was bowled out for 125.

Mushfiqur Rahim was beaten by an inswinging delivery from outside off stump. Mehidy fell after batting out more than nine overs with Mahmudullah, edging a fine Bishoo delivery to Dowrich. Mahmudullah marshalled the second half of the innings well during his 31, adding valuable runs and taking the lead past 200 before he was the last man to fall.